Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 14,850 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,775. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

