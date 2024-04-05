Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

