McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,768,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

