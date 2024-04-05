McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,768,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.