MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

