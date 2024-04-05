Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.36.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

