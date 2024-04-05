Nano (XNO) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $186.16 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,795.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.56 or 0.00987622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00145917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00049529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00190852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00139751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

