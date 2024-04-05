North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $6.43. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 140,519 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,655.62% and a net margin of 97.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

