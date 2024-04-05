O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 5,048 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,264,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

