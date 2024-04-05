OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $134.51 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $134.51 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00024999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005803 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

