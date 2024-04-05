Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,783 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

