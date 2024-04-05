Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $591.96

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 591.96 ($7.43) and traded as high as GBX 678.50 ($8.52). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 677.50 ($8.50), with a volume of 383,827 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 592.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 6,541 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,796.99 ($52,469.23). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 27,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.86), for a total value of £196,013.84 ($246,063.07). Also, insider Zoe Howorth acquired 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £41,796.99 ($52,469.23). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,470. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

