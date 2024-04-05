Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $8.43 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00012440 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $12.06 billion and $216.87 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,430,344,904 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
