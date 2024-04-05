Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 130,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $40,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,284,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 758,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,341. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

