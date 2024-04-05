Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,027,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,218,867. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

