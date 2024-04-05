Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $103,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. 2,914,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,109. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

