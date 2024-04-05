Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $133,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,669. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.