Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 2,238.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,021 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 388,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,469. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

