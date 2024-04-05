Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 620,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $69,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

