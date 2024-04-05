Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

