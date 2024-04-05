Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 435,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

