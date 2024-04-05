Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280,835 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,658. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

