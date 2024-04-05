Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 713,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 802,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

