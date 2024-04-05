Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,258 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,643 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.12. 4,971,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

