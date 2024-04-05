Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 163,827 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $47,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,284. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

