Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 598,131 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3,987.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,131 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. 1,503,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,586. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

