Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 81,923 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VNQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 4,694,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.