Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,322 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 657,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

