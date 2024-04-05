Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,743,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

