Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $56,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after acquiring an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

