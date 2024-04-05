Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,218. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

