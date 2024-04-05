Private Trust Co. NA Sells 14,837 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.1 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,264,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

