ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $502.76 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.58 million and $502.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00145917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

