Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. shot up 1.4% on Friday. The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 55,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Revival Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$42.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Revival Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

