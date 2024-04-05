Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Neogen worth $39,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

