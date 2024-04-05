Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,488 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. The stock had a trading volume of 522,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,726. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

