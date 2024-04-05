Riverview Trust Co Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 95,377 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 53,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,763,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

