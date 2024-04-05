Riverview Trust Co Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5,977.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

