RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading 2.1% Higher

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.35 ($33.71) and last traded at €31.16 ($33.51). 2,157,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.53 ($32.83).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

