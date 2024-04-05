Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Up 0.6%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €268.00 ($288.17) and last traded at €268.00 ($288.17). 2,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €266.50 ($286.56).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €250.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

