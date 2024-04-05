Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.41% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $30,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

SCHR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

