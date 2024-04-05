Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

