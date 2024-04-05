Sean Grant Sells 99,828 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 936,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,368. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

