Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $1,356.54

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Seele-N has a market cap of $406,473.92 and approximately $1,356.54 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002215 USD and is up 23.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,842.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

