Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.12 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). Approximately 55,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 24,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £10.25 million, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.12.

About Shearwater Group

(Get Free Report)

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.