Shivani Stumpf Sells 816 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $16,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $16,864.20.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $18,845.61.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 774,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

