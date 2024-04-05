SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.63. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 5,054 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

