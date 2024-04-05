Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.97

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.97 ($24.70) and traded as high as €25.05 ($26.93). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.80 ($26.67), with a volume of 3,187,430 shares traded.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.99.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Société Générale Société anonyme
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.