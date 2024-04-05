Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,927. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

