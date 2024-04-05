Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. 395,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

