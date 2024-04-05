Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 8,514,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,881,896. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

